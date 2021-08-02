MANSFIELD -- Police and fire officials responding to a medical emergency early Monday morning discovered an alleged drug lab at a downtown apartment building.
The call came just after 1:20 a.m. at 17 Fulton Place, forcing evacuation of the building.
A 40-year-old man, who lives in the apartment where the alleged lab was found, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro due to what police called erratic and irrational behavior.
The building was declared safe about 6 a.m. and residents were allowed back into their apartments.
The state Fire Marshal’s Clandestine Drug Laboratory Response team and Hazardous Materials unit responded and assisted detectives. Police and fire officials cleared the scene about 8 a.m.
A search warrant was issued by Attleboro District Court for the apartment.
Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said evidence in the apartment indicated there was an attempt to manufacture narcotics. The substance was taken to a state police laboratory for identification, Ellsworth said.
"It appears there were a lot of ingredients throughout the apartment that would appear to indicate an attempt to manufacture" a narcotic, Ellsworth said.
The deputy police chief said he could not be more specific because the incident was still under investigation.
No charges were immediately filed.
Ellsworth said it could take a few weeks before testing is completed and charges may be filed at that time.
The Red Cross and Mansfield Emergency Management also responded to assist residents displaced because of the incident.
Police said the man appeared to be suffering from significant mental health issues and was taken by Mansfield ambulance to the hospital for an evaluation.
"This investigation will continue while balancing the need to assist this individual in crisis with the health and well-being of his neighbors," police said in a statement.
"Because of the quick action of his neighbors in contacting 911 out of concern for his behavior, we were able to provide him with immediate medical services to ensure his overall health and safety," police said.
The owner of the apartment was at the scene and was "instrumental" in cooperating with investigators, police said.
"We would like to thank everyone for their patience during this incident," police said.
Hazmat and clandestine lab officials are typically called out when police suspect methamphetamine is present because the manufacturing of the drug is highly volatile.
Last year, a Norton man died when a suspected meth lab in his home exploded, and three years ago a Mansfield man suffered serious burns when a chemical reaction caused a fire in his apartment at Copeland Crossing on Route 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.