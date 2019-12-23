NORTON — A fight inside the City Oasis nightclub over the weekend spilled out into the parking lot, where a man was slashed with a boxcutter and taken to the hospital, police said.
A suspect in the assault, Richard S. Fagerberg, 22, of 387 Old Colony Road, Norton, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and related assault charges.
The fight broke out about 1 a.m. Sunday at the 50 Pleasant St. club, which is near the Attleboro line. A 28-year-old Attleboro man suffered cuts to his lower torso and right hand, according to police.
He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wounds, which police said were not life-threatening.
Fagerberg also faces assault charges related to a fight with two other men and assault by means of a dangerous weapon for allegedly threatening to stab one of the men, police said.
The incident ended when Fagerberg was disarmed and held down by other patrons. He suffered bruises to his face but was not taken to a hospital, according to police.
Fagerberg is free on $2,500 cash bail and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and the City Oasis night club.
The incident was investigated by officers Cameron Eisnor and Sean Mahoney, Sgt. James Franco and Detective Charles Turcotte. State police crime scene experts also assisted.
He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
