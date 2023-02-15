NORTON -- Police say they received a swatting call Wednesday threatening violence at the high school, the third consecutive day a school in the state has been the target of hoax calls.
Police and firefighters responded to Norton High School after police received a call about 12:20 p.m.
The call, similar to some other swatting calls, reported a man with AR-15 assault style weapon was outside the school and the sound of gunfire before the call ended, according to police.
Norton police and fire personnel immediately secured the scene and worked together with school staff to initiate a lockdown of the school, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.
“Police found no credible threat and searched the school, determining this was a ‘swatting’ call similar to other similar calls in area communities,” Jackson said.
The school lockdown was lifted after a brief period of time and school staff notified parents of the incident. The incident lasted about 45 minutes, Jackson said.
As a precaution, the nearby Yelle School was told to shelter in place and officers, with the help of Easton and Attleboro police, were dispatched to the town’s other schools during the incident, Jackson said.
The town was one of at least five who received the hoax calls Wednesday. The others were Natick, Northampton, Milton and Ludlow, according to a state police spokesman.
Norton police are in contact with the state police Fusion Center, which was investigating the incidents at over a dozen schools in Massachusetts Monday and Tuesday.
Swatting are hoax emergency calls intended to bring a large armed police response to a particular address.
North Attleboro police received a threatening call Monday leading to the lockdown of the high school and nearby middle school before police determined it was a hoax.
The call came from the same telephone number received by police in other Massachusetts communities, according to police.
The FBI is also investigating the incidents.
Although the investigation remains ongoing into the flood of incidents, a state police spokesman said overseas actors may be responsible.
“This is not unprecedented. We did see something like this a few years ago and at that time the suspicion was that they were originating overseas and the sources were using a sophisticated voice over IP network with multiple routers to conceal their true identity and spoof local numbers so the call appeared to be coming from the local area,” David Procopio, a state police spokesman said.
“It is possible, but not definitive, that this week’s threats are similarly sourced,” Procopio added.
The state police Fusion Center created a checklist sent Tuesday to local school departments through the state Department of Education on how to document and preserve the threats, both telephonic and by email, to assist in the ongoing investigation, Procopio said.
In North Attleboro, local and state police responded after a male caller to the police station threatened “imminent harm” at the high school.
Other calls received in other communities reported a man with an AR-15 style assault rifle and the sound of gunfire before the call was ended.
On Monday, schools in Charlestown, East Boston, Amesbury, Westfield and Chelmsford received the hoax calls.
Over a dozen others including Clinton, Concord, Dedham, Duxbury, Edgartown, Fall River, Fitchburg, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Harwich, Haverhill, Hingham, Ipswich and Springfield received calls Tuesday.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.