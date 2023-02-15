Norton HS SWAT Incident
In another incident of what may be a hoax call, or swatting, Norton High School went into lock down mode after reports of a man in the area with a long gun. Fire and police blocked the entrance to the school while investigating.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTON -- Police say they received a swatting call Wednesday threatening violence at the high school, the third consecutive day a school in the state has been the target of hoax calls.

Police and firefighters responded to Norton High School after police received a call about 12:20 p.m.

