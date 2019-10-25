PLAINVILLE — Police say a local man admitted to stabbing his mother and watching her die Thursday night, telling investigators he had wanted her to go quickly.
Sean E. Murphy, 21, who lives at 37 Landau Road in a comfortable neighborhood off Messenger Street, was ordered held without bail Friday, charged with the murder of his 51-year-old mother, Carlyn.
His father, Patrick, 55, came home to discover his wife’s body in the kitchen and called 911 about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
He was shopping earlier in the evening in Mansfield with his son Sean, who allegedly told police he got the car keys from his father and drove home to kill his mother, the report stated.
After he returned home and discovered his wife’s body, Patrick Murphy reportedly told police he thought his son was responsible and that he might have gone to see the “Joker” movie.
Police broadcast the information to surrounding departments before Foxboro Officer Paul Politsopoulos found Sean Murphy at Patriot Place with a kitchen knife on him.
He was walking to his car in a lot near Santander Bank when Politsopoulos apprehended him without incident. Murphy had a “recent” cut on his neck, according to the police report.
“Joker” is playing at the Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place. The controversial movie contains a scene in which the title character suffocates his mother with a pillow.
Police and a spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office declined to comment on whether the movie played any role in the killing.
In 2012, there was a mass shooting at a movie theater in Colorado that was showing “The Dark Knight,” a Batman movie in which the Joker character played a prominent role. Because of that, authorities have raised concerns about the potential for violence associated with the new “Joker” movie.
Police said Sean Murphy told investigators that once he arrived home he grabbed a kitchen knife from a butcher block in the kitchen and concealed it in a shopping bag so his mother would not see it.
“Sean said he stabbed her, wanting her to die quickly,” police Lt. James Floyd wrote in his report.
Murphy told police she did not die as quickly as he wanted, the report states.
Police found two large carving knives on the floor beside Carlyn Murphy’s body with stains consistent with blood. She had “several” stab wounds to her chest and neck, according to the report.
The report contains no information about a possible motive and a prosecutor made no presentation on the case in Wrentham District Court Friday. An innocent plea was entered by the court on Sean Murphy’s behalf.
Police executed a search warrant at the house and are still investigating.
Local and state police and the state medical examiner left the house about 8 a.m. Friday.
Murphy’s lawyer, James Hanley of Fall River, declined to comment.
A joint statement by Police Chief James Alfred and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey sought to allay any residents’ fears in the wake of the murder.
“While residents of the neighborhood and the town of Plainville may feel shocked by this incident, police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat or danger,” authorities said.
The neighborhood is filled with homes with nicely manicured lawns and some homes have Halloween decorations.
Neighbors of the family interviewed Friday morning said they were shocked about the news. They did not want to give their names.
One neighbor said Carlyn Murphy sometimes babysat his children for him and his wife.
“She was wonderful with our kids,” the man said.
“She was beyond nice. They are a loving family. She was always out in the yard with her family,” he added. “From what we heard on the news, you can’t imagine that it is true.”
A daughter in the family attends the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is extremely bright, the man said.
Another neighbor said she could not believe the news.
“I can’t fathom it happening. Everyone here is a happy family. It’s sad,” she said.
The last homicide that took place in Plainville was a decade ago.
In March 2009, a Texas man stabbed his aunt, April Mackie, 56, and hid her body in her Village Green apartment off Route 106, near Thursday night’s murder.
Randall Carpeno Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter after his trial ended in a hung jury. He was sentenced in June 2012 to a 16- to 18-year prison term. Carpeno, who was 41 at the time of the killing, had claimed he acted in self-defense after his legally blind aunt came at him with a knife.
