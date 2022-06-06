REHOBOTH -- A resident was arrested for alleged drunken driving Sunday night and faces several other charges.
Michael Oliver, 33, is charged with operating under the influence -- liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and speeding.
Sgt. Craig Forget about 8 p.m. attempted to stop a pickup truck Oliver was driving for speeding on Danforth Street.
The vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel north on Danforth before turning onto Rocky Hill Road. The vehicle then turned quickly into a driveway, Forget said.
Following a brief investigation, Oliver was suspected to have been operating under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody, he said.
Oliver later took a breath test which confirmed his blood alcohol level to be over two times the legal limit, Forget said.
Oliver was released on bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.