ATTLEBORO — Speed appears to be a factor in a motorcycle crash Thursday night that sent the operator and his passenger to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.
David Allard, 29, formerly of Attleboro, the operator of the motorcycle, and his passenger, Tayla Battersby, 28, of North Attleboro, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the 8 p.m. crash, police said Friday.
Their injuries were serious but not life threatening, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred on Rocklawn Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Allard was driving south when he went off the road, struck a mailbox at 170 Rocklawn Ave., crossed over the road and hit a rock wall, Cook said.
Both Allard, who now lives in Providence, and Battersby, were thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the side of the road. Both were wearing helmets, Cook said.
The motorcycle went over the wall and landed about 20 feet away, according to the deputy chief.
Speed appears to be a factor, Cook said, but added that the cause of the accident remains under investigation by city police and state police accident reconstruction experts.