ATTLEBORO -- In a scene police say is right out of Hollywood, a man drove a car into a South Attleboro store early Tuesday morning, knocking over displays, before being stopped by officers a mile away.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the suspect is alleged to have intentionally drove into Hobby Lobby at Bristol Plaza just before 5 a.m. before being stopped on Newport Avenue near Roy Avenue moments later.
A stunned worker spreading salt in the parking lot saw the car spinning around in the center of the parking lot before it accelerated straight for the building, Heagney said.
The witness said the driver of the car struck the front door, backed up and then plowed into the store. The suspect drove inside the store and then fled north on Newport Avenue, according to the police chief.
“It was like Hollywood,” reminiscent of a scene in The Blues Brothers, Heagney said.
The store was not open at the time and sustained no structural damage. The building inspector deemed the building safe and store opened for business later Tuesday.
Heagney estimated damage to the store and products at at least $100,000.
No one at the store could immediately be reached by telephone by The Sun Chronicle.
Officers Rebecca Romaniuk, Noel Nieves and Sgt. Russell Castro found the license plate of the suspect’s car inside the store and immediately radioed the information, Heagney said.
Officer Vanessa Walsh-Diaz, driving on Newport Avenue, spotted the car with extensive front-end damage and no front license plate and stopped it near Roy Avenue.
After a subsequent investigation, the driver, Rick Woodruff, 36, who is from Somerville but has no permanent address, was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a crisis evaluation, Heagney said.
He will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date on charges of malicious destruction of property, driving to endanger, breaking and entering and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, the police chief said.
Based on statements from the witness and video inside and outside the store, Heagney said police believe the incident was no accident.
“This was not a case where a foot slipped off the brake and hit and gas,” Heagney said.
Heagney praised the officers for their quick response and coordinated effort to apprehend the suspect.
“It was good police work on scene by the officers who quickly got the information out and collaborated in getting the suspect,” Heagney said.
The incident remains under investigation, he said.
