NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing $5,900 in electronics from Target in Milford may be connected to thefts from Targets in other towns, including North Attleboro.
Milford police say the suspects, a man and a woman, entered the store on Jan. 7, stole iPads and Apple watches and left through a fire exit.
The suspects drove off in a white sedan, possible a BMW, with a sunroof, heavily-tinted windows and black wheels, according to police.
They are suspected of hitting Targets in North Attleboro, Framingham and Warwick in the same manner.
The suspects were wearing face masks commonly seen during the coronavirus pandemic.
The man was described as tall with a large build. The woman was described having a large build and of medium height.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.
