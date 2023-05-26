MANSFIELD — Investigators seized two semiautomatic pistols, three high-capacity magazines, marijuana and assorted THC products from the home where a 23-year-old man was shot and killed last Saturday.
The items, including a 9 mm Lugar and a .45-caliber Beretta, were listed in a search warrant return in paperwork in Attleboro District Court made public Friday.
Authorities say they did not find the handgun used to kill Samuel Waters despite an extensive search of the home at 42 West Church St., and the nearby Rumford River.
Waters died after being shot several times in the head, allegedly by William J. O’Brien, 22, also known by the nickname “Cori,” who was staying at the house.
Innocent pleas were entered by the court to murder and weapons charges but a prosecutor said O’Brien admitted to killing Waters and even apologized.
O’Brien, who previously served two years in prison on gun charges, is being held without bail.
According to an eyewitness who also lived in the home, O’Brien allegedly walked up to Waters and shot him without saying a word, according to a police report.
When he was apprehended a short time later after police received a 911 call, O’Brien was wearing body armor, according to Assistant District Attorney Patrick Driscoll.
Waters and the defendant allegedly sold marijuana, according to the prosecutor, who did not offer a motive last week at O’Brien’s arraignment.
Police say they found marijuana inside and outside the house, although they don’t detail the amount.
They seized $7,850 from the house, according to the court papers.
Police say they also seized 1,900 vape pens and 310 THC cartridges and various edible products.
One of the handguns, the Lugar, is the same model that was registered to one of the two other men living in the house at the time, who police said had a license to carry.
Two of the high-capacity magazines, including a drum magazine, contained over 30 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, according to the court papers, which do not indicate who owned them.
Police also seized three security cameras outside the home, the search warrant return indicates.
The affidavit filed to support the search warrant does not contain any new information about the killing.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.