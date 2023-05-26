MANSFIELD — Investigators seized two semiautomatic pistols, three high-capacity magazines, marijuana and assorted THC products from the home where a 23-year-old man was shot and killed last Saturday.

The items, including a 9 mm Lugar and a .45-caliber Beretta, were listed in a search warrant return in paperwork in Attleboro District Court made public Friday.

