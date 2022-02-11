NORTON -- Three men were arrested at a local hotel in a prostitution sting aimed at combating area-wide human trafficking, police said Friday.
The men were arrested Thursday at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 280 South Washington St. allegedly after answering advertisements on websites that offer escort services and individuals seeking sex, police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
An undercover police officer answered the texts allegedly sent by the defendants and arranged meetings for sex for a fee, Jackson said.
The suspects, Terrance Bradham, 45, of Brockton; David Guthrie, 44, of Taunton and Mamadou Diop, 36, of Pawtucket, were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court.
All were charged with sexual conduct for a fee, solicitation for prostitution and attempt to commit a crime, Jackson said.
The operation was conducted with the cooperation of hotel management
Assisting local police were members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.