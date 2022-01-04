ATTLEBORO -- Three intruders, one possibly armed with a handgun, broke into a Peck Street home early Tuesday morning but fled when they apparently realized the house was occupied.
Police were called to the house about 4:15 a.m. and searched the area with the help of a state police K9 unit but no suspects were found, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Two occupants of the home locked themselves in a bedroom when they realized someone broke into the basement, according to Cook.
The pair watched the three suspects by live-feed home surveillance video camera and called police.
They told police they did not know the suspects and that one appeared to be carrying a handgun.
The residents did not confront the suspects and no one was injured.
The suspects were inside the basement and fled within seconds when it is believed they were startled that someone was home, Cook said.
It is unknown at this time if the suspects fled in a vehicle or on foot after fleeing the house.
Police released photographs of the suspects taken from the security system.
The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with a slender build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a distinctive pattern or logo on the front, a bright- colored ski mask, white gloves, dark colored pants, and black and white athletic shoes.
The suspect was observed on the surveillance video holding what appears to be a handgun as he enters the basement, police said.
The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a slender build. He was described as wearing a dark-colored down jacket with a hood, a black face mask and white gloves.
He wore pants with a distinctive camouflage pattern with three stripes going down the side of the pant leg and dark-colored athletic shoes.
The third suspect is described as a heavy-set dark-skinned male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, gray pants, and dark-colored face mask. This suspect was carrying a white backpack.
Cook said police are pursuing leads in the ongoing investigation but are seeking information from the public.
Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the suspects involved is asked to contact police at 508-222-1212 and ask for the detective division.
