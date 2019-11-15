ATTLEBORO -- The downtown Santander Bank branch was robbed Friday afternoon by a man who passed a note to a teller and fled with an undetermined amount of cash, authorities said.
Several police officers swarmed the area after the robbery was reported about 1:30 p.m. Police blocked traffic on some streets so K9 units from state and Seekonk police could try to track the scent of the robber.
No weapon was shown, police said.
The robber fled the 16 Park St. bank, located at at the corner of Bank Street, out the Bank Street side. Surveillance video showed he was last seen going toward Sanford Street.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male of average height and build. He was unshaven, with a stubbly beard, and wore a gray and black zip-up jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a gray knit cap with the letter “B” on the back, witnesses said.
Police have released a surveillance cameral image of the suspect.
This Attleboro Police Department Detective Division is investigating the robbery, with Detective Paul Lesbirel in the lead.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators or identify the suspect are asked to contact the Detective Division at 508-222-1259.
