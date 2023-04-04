ATTLEBORO -- Police are looking for the public’s help locating a teenager who fled a city group home last weekend.
Jordan Wheeler, 16, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Journey Home on Lindsey Street, police said.
Wheeler is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 245 pounds, and has dark hair in dreads with blonde tips. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, black scally cap, and white and burgundy high-top Nike sneakers.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.
City police are frequently called for runaway juveniles from the state-contracted group home.
A 17-year-old boy who ran away in January faced charges he stabbed a man in Norwood during a fight.
Juveniles at the facility are only allowed to leave with permission for work or appointments, education and recreation.
According to its website, the Journey Home is a “therapeutic intensive group home for adolescent males who, with support and treatment, are ready to live and participate in a community setting.”
It is operated by the Needham-based Justice Resource Institute and is under contract by the state Department of Children and Families.
