Caution on the roadways.
An increasing number of vehicle collisions with deer are being reported in the Attleboro area and across the state.
This is the time of year -- with the end of daylight saving time and the start of deer mating season -- that deer-vehicle collisions occur most frequently, authorities say.
Two accidents were reported Friday in Norton alone.
A deer was struck on John Scott Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m., and a driver was reported covered with shattered glass after their vehicle hit a deer on Interstate 495 South about 4:30 a.m.
Also in Norton early Sunday night, Nov. 17, firefighters from Norton and Mansfield responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 495 that also involved a deer.
Norton Fire Capt. Mike Wilson said the first car stopped to avoid the deer, which caused the second and third cars to strike the first. Minor injuries were reported, and some victims were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
Seekonk Police Thursday posted the following warning on their Twitter Page: “Use caution! We are receiving an increased number of vehicle crashes involving deer.”
At least two fatalities from accidents on highways within the last two weeks in Massachusetts involved deer, state police said.
An SUV that was traveling on I-495 in Raynham shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, struck a deer in the area of Route 104 and became disabled in the middle travel lane. The SUV was driven by 44-year-old Chesapeake, Va. man and was also occupied by three passengers, two adults and a 7-year-old child. The driver of a pickup, Luis Contreras, 37, of Taunton, saw the disabled vehicle and pulled into the breakdown lane to assist. That driver exited his truck and was walking in travel lanes when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Rockland man. Contreras was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Also, Thursday night, Nov. 14, a three-vehicle crash on Route 24 northbound in Freetown was related to a deer and claimed the life of a 16-year-old Taunton passenger from one of the vehicles, state police said.
A car with five occupants was traveling north on Route 24 when its driver swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and struck the median guardrail, causing the vehicle to rotate and roll over, coming to rest in a travel lane. The teenager was ejected from the hatchback onto the road and was struck by another vehicle, state police said, adding several others suffered minor injuries.
There have also been several accidents that are under investigation by state police that may have been caused by deer darting in front of vehicles on highways.
A 65-year-old man from Sagamore Beach was traveling on Route 25 in Wareham shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday when his pickup, for reasons still under investigation, went out of control and rolled over into the median. The driver and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle, and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later flown by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, state police said.
And early the morning of Nov. 15 in West Bridgewater, a Millis man died when his car traveling on Route 24, for reasons unknown, veered off the edge of the road, traveled down an embankment and struck several trees and rolled over, police said.
AAA Northeast’s analysis of Massachusetts crash data shows November is by far the peak month for deer crashes in the Bay State. In November 2018, there were 785 deer crashes -- equivalent to 26 deer crashes per day and one deer crash every hour. Bristol County had the second most deer accidents, with 122, of any county. Only Worcester had more and just two more.
In the past two years, deer crashes in November have increased 32 percent, from 591 in 2016 to the 785 last year, AAA found.
Motorists should be especially vigilant after dark. In November 2018, 80 percent of deer crashes occurred during darkness, AAA said.
Crashes were most common from 5 to 7 p.m., during the twilight evening rush. The end of daylight saving time correlates with a dramatic increase in crashes in the 5 p.m. hour when motorists are still adjusting to the darker ride home. In 2018, there was a 48 percent increase in all types of crashes, including with pedestrians, during the 5 p.m. hour in the four weeks following the time change compared to the four weeks preceding the change, according to AAA.
“Drivers should always be on the lookout for hazards on the road, but the danger of deer is particularly acute during deer mating season in the fall,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Deer pose dangers to themselves, to your vehicle, and to you, so it behooves everybody to be prepared and alert.”
AAA offers the following tips for avoiding or mitigating deer crashes:
- Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you: deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
- Follow the speed limit: keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
- If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane: swerving sharply to avoid an animal can cause an even more serious crash.
- Avoid drowsy driving. When you’re drowsy, you’re more likely to not notice a deer before it leaps into the roadway.
- Other tips: use high beams when it won’t bother other drivers; when there is one deer, there often are more in the area as deer often travel in groups; put hazard lights on to alert other drivers deer are in the area; and honk to scare deer if needed.
- Also, deer whistles, the small plastic whistles that stick onto the front of a vehicle, are effective, authorities say. They make a noise that alerts deer when traveling 25 mph or over.
- And if you hit a deer, call police immediately with the location.
Over 1 million drivers each year in the U.S. collide with deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.