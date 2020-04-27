SEEKONK — Police are investigating a robbery over the weekend at the Crossroads Convenience store on Fall River Avenue near Interstate 195.
Police on Monday released security photos of a masked man who robbed the store in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Police say the robber, a white man believed to be in his 30s, approached the cashier and demanded money. He claimed to be carrying a firearm but no weapon was shown.
When he made the threat about the gun, he told the cashier, “I’m not afraid to use it,” according to police.
The robber was described as being about 5-feet, 10 inches tall. He had short dark hair, a medium build and pierced ears.
He fled in a light blue Hyundai with Rhode Island license plates before police got to the store.
The registration of the plates is not known.
The store is located at 822 Fall River Ave. (Route 114A), near the entrance ramp to I-195 West and the exit ramp from I-195 West to Route 114 A.
