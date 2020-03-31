ATTLEBORO -- Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying two men they suspect broke into a Mechanic Street building five days ago.
Authorities have released surveillance photos of the suspects.
One is described as a light-skinned man in his late-teens or early-20s with dark brown hair who wore a brown leather jacket.
The second is described as a light-skinned man, possibly with long hair, who wore a ball cap and gray hoodie.
The break-in occurred about 4:30 a.m. last Thursday. The address was not disclosed.
Any person who can identify either individual is asked to contact Officer Brandon Sherratt at 508-222-1212. The case number is 2000019245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.