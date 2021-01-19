NORFOLK — Local police are warning residents not to leave mail in their mail boxes overnight following multiple thefts in Norfolk and Walpole.
Police received several complaints Tuesday morning from businesses on Dedham and Pond streets in addition to homeowners in town.
Police say a white car was apparently involved in the thefts.
Anyone who may have been a victim and has a camera on their house is urged to contact Detective Sam Webb at 508-528-3206.
In Walpole, police reported a resident on Plimpton Street had mail stolen from a mailbox about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect got into the passenger side of a waiting, dark-colored Honda Pilot, which may have also been involved in a theft in Norfolk, according to police.
The suspect was described as a black male with a tie-dyed green-and-white hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants, gloves and sneakers with white soles.
Investigating the Walpole theft is Detective Kyle Griffin who can be contacted at 508-668-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.