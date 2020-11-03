NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are looking for a knife-wielding man who robbed a clerk at Shaw’s in the Tri-Boro Plaza over the weekend.
The robber held up a clerk at the customer service counter about 5:30 p.m. Friday after initially asking about paying for a piece of fruit which he had in his hand, according to police.
The robber then allegedly brandished a knife and told the clerk to “give him the cash or he will die.”
The robber was described as a white male, wearing a black mask and blue latex gloves. He was wearing a red hoody, black baseball cap with a white logo in the center, tan pants and red sneakers.
The robber was short, about 4-feet 10 inches to 5-feet tall, with a heavy build and large thighs.
He fled from the store out of the main entrance with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Call 508-695-1212. Investigating Detective Daniel Arrighi.
