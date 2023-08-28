WRENTHAM — Police on Monday were trying to determine the whereabouts of a 73-year-old local resident last seen Saturday.
Steve Perry left to visit a local restaurant but failed to return home. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2007 Cadillac DTS with Massachusetts license plate 48WB66.
When police reached him on his cellphone, he said he was lost on Interstate 495. Throughout the evening, police spoke with him several more times, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
At different times during the evening, the retired truck driver told police he was in Providence, then somewhere south of Harford, Conn., Revere Beach and finally near Manchester-by-the-Sea, according to McGrath.
During each conversation, Perry was continuing to drive so police were unsure of his location. Late Saturday night, his cellphone went dead, McGrath said, and he has not been seen or heard from since.
No foul play is suspected and police do not believe he has been harmed.
He is a white male, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing about 107 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray/white hair.
He was wearing a tan work shirt with the words “CRST Specialized Transit” above the pocket, dark blue pants and black work boots. Perry walks with an aluminum cane and has no diagnosed cognitive issues such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, McGrath said.
If anyone sees Perry, call 911 and report his location to the police in that community. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.
