WRENTHAM — Police on Monday were trying to determine the whereabouts of a 73-year-old local resident last seen Saturday.

Steve Perry left to visit a local restaurant but failed to return home. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2007 Cadillac DTS with Massachusetts license plate 48WB66.

