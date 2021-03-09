NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police released photos Tuesday of two suspects believed to be involved in a theft of rings last month from Facet Jewelers on Route 1.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects in the Feb. 26 crime to call police or submit a tip to massmostwanted.org.
The man, according to police, was involved in two other similar jewelry thefts the same day.
The woman is suspected of being the getaway driver in at least the Facet Jewelers theft.
Police say the man is suspected of stealing rings from Pacheco’s Jewelers in Cambridge about 2:30 p.m. before walking into Facet Jewlers about 4 p.m. and asking about engagement rings.
After he was shown a tray of rings, the subject grabbed the tray and quickly fled the store. He got into a waiting car parked outside driven by a white woman with a medium build, according to police.
Just before 4:30 p.m., the man stole rings from New England Gold and Silver about 4 1/2 miles south on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket.
The man is described as being possibly Hispanic. He has a medium build and height.
The Facet Jewelers theft is being investigated by Detective Daniel Arrighi.
