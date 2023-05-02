attleboro persons of interest

Attleboro police say these two men are "persons of interest" in an arson investigation into the April 15 blaze at County Street Auto Sales and Service at 42 County St.

 ATTLEBORO POLICE

ATTLEBORO -- A two-alarm fire last month at a County Street auto dealership was arson and investigators are looking for two men who are “persons of interest” in the investigation, police said Tuesday.

Police released two photos of the men taken from a security camera showing them walking down the street and are asking anyone who recognizes them to call police.

