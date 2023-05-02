ATTLEBORO -- A two-alarm fire last month at a County Street auto dealership was arson and investigators are looking for two men who are “persons of interest” in the investigation, police said Tuesday.
Police released two photos of the men taken from a security camera showing them walking down the street and are asking anyone who recognizes them to call police.
The fire was reported about 5 p.m. on April 15 at County Auto Sales and Service at 42 County St.
The fire burned through old tires and debris at the rear of the property and the rear of a building, spreading inside before firefighters stopped it, a fire official said at the time.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the building to fight the blaze, which took about a half-hour to get under control.
A small garage and a couple of old cars some distance away also caught fire and were destroyed, according to the fire official.
No one was reported injured.
One of the men police want to speak to is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens to early 20s. He has a large build with short brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, white Fila hoodie and work boots.
The other man is a white male, about the same age, with a medium build, light brown hair and facial hair, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to call Detective Keith Shepard at 508-222-1212. Callers should reference case 23-30149.
The fire sent large plumes of black smoke into the air. Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours, including overhauling operations.
Attleboro firefighters were assisted at the scene by North Attleboro and Norton. Rehoboth firefighters covered the Union Street headquarters.
The auto dealership is near the Ten Mile River but fire officials say there was no environmental damage as the runoff from the fire was contained on the property.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.