ATTLEBORO -- Police are searching for two suspects who they say threatened a clerk at a gas station on Route 1 in South Attleboro with a gun early Monday morning.
The robbery was reported about 3:57 a.m. at Irving Oil, 466 Washington St., in a 911 call from a gas station employee, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The suspects entered the store and went to the cash register, Heagney said.
"They displayed the firearm and advised the clerk to give them the money," Heagney said. "He gave them cash."
Police say the weapon appeared to be a semi-automatic firearm.
The men also were reported to have swiped Newport cigarettes, a lighter tray, and rolling papers.
Suspect #1 – light skinned Black male wearing black Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray 3-stripe Adidas sweatpants and white sneakers with an orange tag affixed to the left sneaker. Suspect displayed what appears to be a black semi-automatic handgun.
One suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black ski mask, black Nike hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and brown work boots.
The other suspect is described as Hispanic, wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie sweatshirt.
The men fled on foot toward Newport Avenue, southbound, and then got into a vehicle, Heagney said.
The gas station is not far from Interstate 95.
Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department Detective Division at 508-222-1212.