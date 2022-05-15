ATTLEBORO — Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident between a motorcycle and car that took place Saturday night at the intersection of South Main and Maple streets.
The injured motorcyclist was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
Police said they are looking for a red Toyota sedan with left rear panel damage.
The intersections of South Main, Maple and Olive streets were closed for a little over an hour while detectives investigated the crash, which occurred around 9 p.m.
Police did not know how severely the motorcyclist was injured.
Area police departments were alerted to be on the lookout for a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle.