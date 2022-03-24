REHOBOTH -- Authorities Thursday seized nearly two kilograms of suspected cocaine valued at over $70,000 that were believed to have been shipped from Puerto Rico to a Cedar Street home.
Members of the Rehoboth Police Detective Unit, state police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bristol County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of the suspected drugs at the home, Rehoboth Police Sgt. Brian Ramos said.
"Authorities had received information regarding several packages being shipped to the Cedar Street home from Puerto Rico which were suspected to contain a large quantity of cocaine," Ramos said.
"The subsequent investigation and search warrant revealed the packages contained nearly 2 kilos of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of over $70,000," he said.
Police have identified a possible suspect from Providence.
"This investigation remains ongoing," Ramos said.