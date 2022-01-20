NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school resource officer and a detective will likely be reassigned to the patrol division due to staff shortages at the police department.
Police Chief Richard McQuade on Wednesday confirmed the potential changes, but said the officers remain in their positions for now. “The situation is fluid,” McQuade said. “In the near future they are most likely going to be moved.”
Several police officers have transferred to departments in other communities over the past year or so, but McQuade declined to discuss specific staffing numbers.
The police chief said he has met with Town Manager Michael Borg and plans to go before the town council later this month about the issues.
McQuade said he is also aware of the online citizen’s petition on Change.org calling attention to police officer pay and staffing, but declined to comment on it.
Kristine Crosman became the department’s first school resource officer in August 2019. Other area towns have had school resource officers for years.
The police chief at the time, John Reilly, appointed her after town meeting approved funds to create the position.
Since then, Crosman has been a visible presence at the schools and community events and has built relationships with students, parents and school officials.
When Boston and some other communities in other parts of the state were considering cutting school resource officers over racial justice concerns and a movement to “defund” police departments in 2020, North Attleboro officials voiced support for the program.
Reilly told The Sun Chronicle at the time that the program had a lot of community support. Former school superintendent Scott Holcomb said the school department did not want to cut the program like some other communities.
School resource officers are viewed by many as an asset for students and staff to consult. They are also seen as a visible crime deterrent and enhancement for school safety.
The support apparently has continued. The online petition, which had 264 signers as of Wednesday afternoon, raised concerns about student safety without a resource officer at the schools.
“With the Resource Officer gone, violence and drug use will go up. Some students don’t feel safe knowing that (Crosman) will be gone soon and what about the students who rely on her?” the petition states.
“With the Resource Officer here, students feel safe. The students in this school trust her,” it says.
Borg did not immediately return a call to The Sun Chronicle Wednesday afternoon.
School Superintendent John Antonucci could not be reached for comment.