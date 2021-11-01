ATTLEBORO — A city resident charged with stabbing a man at a Sixth Street apartment house claims he acted in self defense.
Randolph J. Godwin, 49, of 7 Sixth St., was ordered held without bail Monday after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
He faces a dangerousness hearing Wednesday.
Police allege Godwin stabbed another resident in the leg at the apartment house Saturday morning. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with a non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Godwin told them he and the other resident got into a heated argument about him living at the apartment house. Godwin claimed he was threatened with physical assault by the alleged victim.
Godwin allegedly told police he stabbed the man because he thought he was going to be assaulted.
A witness who was in the basement where the stabbing allegedly took place told police Godwin agreed to leave the house and that he never saw anything physical occur and initially did not report the alleged victim was stabbed, according to a police report.
Police said they received a 911 call about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and found a bloody trail on the sidewalk and into the home, and a bloody hand print at the rear of the house next to the basement door.
The weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing, a 4-inch pocket knife, was recovered at the scene.
Godwin was arrested at the scene.
The incident was investigated by Detective Keith Golden and sergeants Paul Lesbirel and Leo McKenzie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.