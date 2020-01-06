ATTLEBORO -- A teenager was hit in the head with a handgun and robbed of marijuana and cash on Park Avenue by a man and woman Sunday night, police said.
Responding to a 911 call for an armed robbery, police arrived about 9:30 p.m. to find the victim, 17, covered in blood, but he declined to be taken to the hospital.
"Officers learned the victim's vehicle had marijuana inside and was the target of the robbery," Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday.
Before the robbery, the victim was sitting in his car on Park Avenue, about a block from the downtown police station, when a white sedan pulled onto the street. A man and woman got out of the car and walked toward the victim's vehicle, the chief said.
The man opened victim’s driver's side door, struck him in the head with a firearm and told him, “give me all of it,” Heagney said.
As the man was assaulting the victim, the woman opened the passenger door and began grabbing marijuana from the car, the chief said.
The teenager was robbed of a small amount of cash and an unknown amount of marijuana.
The suspects fled in their car down Park Avenue, Heagney said.
Detectives responded to assist in processing the crime scene and interviewing the victim.
"The incident is actively under investigation," Heagney said.
Anyone having information about it is encouraged to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212 or Detective Thomas Brillon.
