ATTLEBORO -- A 17-year-old boy was hit in the head with a handgun and robbed of marijuana and cash on Park Avenue by a man and woman Sunday night, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday.
The victim was covered in blood when police arrived for a 911 call about an armed robbery about 9:30 p.m. but declined to be taken to a hospital. Police subsequently learned the motive for the incident, Heagney said.
"Officers learned the victim's vehicle had marijuana inside the car and was the target of the robbery," Heagney said.
Before the robbery, the teenager was sitting in his car on Park Avenue when a white sedan pulled onto the street. A black male and a white female got out of the car and walked towards the victim's vehicle, according to the police chief.
The male opened victim’s driver door, struck the teenager in the head with a firearm and told him, “give me all of it,” Heagney said.
As the male was assaulting the victim, Heagney said, the female opened the passenger door and began grabbing marijuana from the victim’s car.
The teenager was robbed of a small amount of cash and an unknown amount of marijuana.
The suspects fled in their car down Park Avenue after committing the robbery, Heagney said.
Detectives responded to the scene to assist in processing the crime scene and interviewing the victim.
"The incident in actively under investigation," Heagney said.
Anyone having information about this incident is encouraged to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212 or Detective Thomas Brillon.
