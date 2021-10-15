SEEKONK -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a Route 152 hydroponic gardening supply store and stole about $2,600 in supplies.
The break-in occurred Aug. 11 at Rhode Island Hydroponics at 495 Central St. (Route 152), near the Attleboro line.
Police on Thursday posted photos of the suspect taken from the store’s security camera in the hope of getting leads in the case.
The store sells hydroponic gardening supplies such as fertilizer and growing equipment.
Police say the suspect was of medium height and build and had a beard.
He was wearing a bucket hat and a shirt that said “Pereira's Landscaping Services” on the back.
The suspect arrived in a white cargo-style van with a left brake light that was not functioning, according to police.
The store has been broken into several times over the past several months, police said.
Anyone with any information on the break-ins or the suspect is urged to call Detective Brad Lucke at 508-336-7027.
For more information or to leave a tip online police also posted a link to massmostwanted.org about the break-in.
