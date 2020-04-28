MANSFIELD — Police are warning residents of a scam that seems to be targeting Comcast/Xfinity email account holders.
Police have received dozens of calls reporting the scam and urge anyone who has received an email to just delete it.
The email claims to have gained access to the intended target’s contacts, Facebook friends and digital activity.
It also claims to have gained access to a video made by the account holder that would embarrass them. The emailer threatens to spread the video unless the target sends cyber currency to an account.
Callers have told police the password identified at the beginning of the email is an old one no longer in use.
Police urge people to not click a link or return the email.
They also recommend maintaining strong passwords and changing them frequently to protect against cyber scams.
Residents should never follow a link in an email that leads to a site that asks you to enter a password or personal information.
Police urge residents to call the department only if they have been a victim of the email and lost money or had personal information compromised.
