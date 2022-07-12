MANSFIELD — Phish, the popular jam band, is playing the Xfinity Center for the first time in six years Thursday and Friday nights, and police say residents should expect increased traffic.
Traffic could be heavy between 4 and 8 p.m. on both days as the band’s fans descend on the area, police said.
The Vermont-based four-piece band, who have a loyal, avid following throughout the country, last played Xfinity in 2016.
They first played the venue in 1992 and often draw fans who don’t have tickets to their shows.
The two shows at Xfinity are the start of the summer leg of the band’s 34-date spring and summer tour which began in Alabama on Memorial Day weekend.