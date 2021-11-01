NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police will be seeking criminal charges against a North Attleboro High School student who brought an airsoft handgun to school last week.
Police Chief Richard McQuade said Monday police will be filing paperwork to summons the student to juvenile court for a show-cause hearing.
Police will ask a magistrate to issue a criminal complaint charging the student with carrying a dangerous weapon, the chief said.
It will be up to the magistrate to determine whether police have enough probable cause to issue the charge.
Although the airsoft weapon is a toy, language in the law prohibits a student from possessing one on school grounds, McQuade said.
Proceedings in juvenile court are not public.
An airsoft gun is a replica firearm that is manufactured to appear real and fires a non-lethal BB or pellet.
The toy is made with a detachable orange tip to differentiate it from an actual firearm.
The student had borrowed the airsoft gun from a friend and brought it to school to return to a friend last Wednesday, Superintendent John Antonucci said last week.
The student used poor judgement bringing the gun to school to return, Antonucci said.
The gun still had the orange tip on it and it was recognized as a toy, according to the superintendent.
At least one student said she saw the butt end of the gun and did not realize it was a toy. She has criticized the response by school officials to the incident.
The gun was confiscated and the student also faces administrative discipline for bringing it to school, Antonucci said.
In a letter to students, parents and staff, school officials said no one in the school “was in harm’s way at any time.”
