NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two women have been arrested and a third suspect is being sought for the theft of more than $12,600 in purses and pocketbooks from Macy’s at the Emerald Square mall, police said Monday.
Veronica E. Price, 54, and Anita M. Gunderway, 49, both of Brockton, were arrested shortly after police were called to the department store about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
They face felony larceny charges in Attleboro District Court.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for a third suspect, according to a police report.
The suspects allegedly walked into the store, placed purses and pocketbooks in Macy’s bags and walked out several times. Inside their car, police say they found 175 items that Macy’s valued at $12,674, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.