ATTLEBORO -- A teenager allegedly fled a local group home in a stolen van then drove to Capron Park where he stole a truck, crashed it through a fence and sped off, only to be captured by police a short time later, authorities said.
Police were called about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to Journey Home, a state-run group home on Lindsey Street, where they learned the 17-year-old had stolen the transport van, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Police then discovered the youth had allegedly broken into a locked and fenced area at Capron Park and stolen a park and forestry Ford F-450 state body truck.
The juvenile crashed the truck through a fence and drove through the park at a high rate of speed toward County Street, Heagney said.
Police radioed a description of the vehicle to surrounding towns and state police. About 20 minutes later, firefighters notified police that they saw the stolen truck traveling on Dunham Street.
Soon afterward, Officer Mark Brunelli spotted the vehicle and stopped it on Union Street.
The suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was apprehended in the truck on Union Street about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
He faces charges in juvenile court of larceny of a motor vehicle, malicious damage and driving without a license.
Officers Matthew Chadbourne, Paul Oliviera, Jason Stevens and Sgt. Russell Castro were involved in the search and investigation.
