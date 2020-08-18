NORTH ATTLEBORO — Democrat Patrick Reynolds has been endorsed by 10 area political leaders and five labor unions in his bid to replace Republican Betty Poirier as state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
Reynolds is running in the Sept. 1 primary against Town Councilor Adam Scanlon, and the two are scheduled to debate Thursday on North TV. Councilor Michael Lennox is the sole Republican running for the seat, as Poirier is retiring. The general election is Nov. 3.
Reynolds’ campaign announced the endorsements Tuesday. Supporters praised his record of local public service, support for public education and commitment to workers.
Among the political leaders endorsing Reynolds is North Attleboro Town Council President Keith LaPointe.
“When I think about all the positive momentum in North Attleboro, I can honestly trace almost all of it back to the election of Patrick Reynolds to the board of selectmen more than five years ago,” Lapointe said, adding Reynolds was a key reason he decided to run for the board. “Patrick was a voice of reason and balance, and commanded the respect of his colleagues and town officials, while still just in high school.”
Reynold served five years on the board, two as chairman, and is a graduate of Providence College.
Mansfield select board chair Frank DelVecchio said he supports Reynolds because he understands “how important it is to have someone on Beacon Hill who understands local government.”
David Murphy, the former chairman of the Attleboro School Committee, said Reynolds “will advocate zealously for the common good and refrain from the petulant social media bickering that consumes the time of some area officials.”
Other North Attleboro endorsements came from former selectman Patrick Sullivan, school committee member John Costello and former member Neal Gouck, and former town administrator Mark Fisher.
Former Attleboro School Committee Chair Diane Mangiaratti, Mansfield Select Board member Michael Trowbridge, and Democratic State Committee member Joe Kaplan also endorsed Reynolds.
Labor endorsements included the AFL-CIO, Mass Building Trades Council, Mass and Northern New England Laborers District Council, Laborers’ Local 138, and Roofers Local 33.
Reynolds “tireless advocacy of issues and protections benefiting working class families has been commendable,” the Laborers District Council said.
