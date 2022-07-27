MANSFIELD — Peter Lally, a political newcomer, has announced that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for state representative in next month’s primary election.

Lally, 22, graduated in May from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in public communication and a minor in political science. He is a 2018 graduate of Mansfield High School.

