MANSFIELD — Peter Lally, a political newcomer, has announced that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for state representative in next month’s primary election.
Lally, 22, graduated in May from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in public communication and a minor in political science. He is a 2018 graduate of Mansfield High School.
“(I’m running) because I believe we need a fresh perspective in our state government and deserve consistent and transparent communication from our elected officials,” he said.
Lally says that while he was in college he worked on projects preventing sexual assault on campus, addressing food insecurity, advocating for a more sustainable campus, assisting first-generation and low-income students, and addressing housing concerns.
Lally is running in the primary against Brendan Roche, 29, who was the Democratic candidate for the the seat in 2020.
The winner of that race will go up against state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, owner of a local insurance company. He has represented the First Bristol District, which includes Foxboro as well as portions of Mansfield and Norton, since 2007.
Lally says he has made transparency a focal point of his campaign and is the only candidate so far in this race to have signed the “Voters Deserve to Know Pledge” from ActOnMass.
He said he supports efforts to meet all the states energy needs with renewable energy by 2035, investing in improving public transportation, expanding voting rights and universal childcare and pre-kindergarten. He said he also wants to ensure local businesses and organizations are able to grow and thrive.
“When we do this, as well as protecting and improving our current laws around reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun violence, we can continue to become a leading example for the rest of the nation,” Lally said in his campaign statement.
