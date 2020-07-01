Nick Matthew, a Democrat candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III, has withdrawn from the race and endorsed Ihssane Leckey from Brookline.
Matthew did not get enough signatures to appear on the Sept. 1 primary ballot. In a press release Wednesday, his campaign said it is committed to helping register voters across the district.
“Right now, voter registration efforts are more important than ever,” Matthew said. “Years of systemic racism and classism have disenfranchised millions of Americans.”
Alan Khazei
Another 4th District candidate, Democrat Alan Khazei, announced he raised $548,748 in the second quarter, bringing his fundraising total to $1,622,877.
The campaign’s cash-on-hand is nearly $1.157 million, according to a press release.
Khazei said there were over 2,700 individual contributions which indicated “powerful grassroots support.”
Natalia Linos
Another candidate for the seat, Democrat Natalia Linos, released a 25-page COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan this week.
“My plan presents important building blocks to protect the most vulnerable, reopen safely with equity as a guiding principle, recover from the shock to our economy, and rebuild our society in line with our values while protecting our planet,” Linos, a social epidemiologist, said in a press release.
The plan can be viewed via nataliaforcongress.com/covid19 .
