The advocacy group Bristol County for Correctional Justice has endorsed attorney Shannon McMahon for district attorney of Bristol County, citing her stand on rehabilitation and alternatives to incarceration. McMahon, a Swansea resident and former prosecutor, is running against DA Thomas Quinn III in the Democratic primary in September.
“While I believe being tough on crime is necessary, I also believe that individuals commit crimes for various reasons and those differences need to be taken into account.” said McMahon.
***
Wrentham business owner Chris Doughty, Republican candidate for governor, has released the first wave of the “broad initiatives” of his campaign. They include making the state more affordable along with “improving education, strengthening public safety, growing jobs and wages and a state government that works for the people.”
Highlights include an emphasis on cutting taxes — including a gas tax holiday, a Doughty favorite — and reducing regulations on business that Doughty says will cut energy and housing costs, and a back to basics approach to education. “Our schools need to be teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic. Not politics,” he said in a prepared statement.
The campaign promises more initiatives will be released in the future.
Doughty also released a new ad this week, slamming Maura Healey, attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor, for her efforts to block more natural gas pipelines in Massachusetts. Healey had touted those efforts in her own campaign, aimed at Democratic primary voters, as a plus.
***
Area lawmakers put requests for a lot of local programs in the $50 billion FY ‘23 state budget, recently passed by the House. Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, has released a list of programs for which he obtained funding. They include:
- $50,000 for North Attleboro to bring back the big Red Bus, used by the town’s park and recreation department and high school sports teams for away games.
- $25,000 for cardiac defibrillators for the North Attleboro Fire Department.
- And $25,000 for a playground design study at Robinson Elementary School in Mansfield.
***
The CPAC Foundation, an arm of the conservative political action committee, is out with its annual rating of the nation’s lawmakers and it should come as no surprise that no members of the solidly Democratic Massachusetts delegation make their top 10 list. Or top 100.
In fact, it appears that most of our senators and representatives are lumped together near the bottom. Among what the foundation calls “the coalition of the radical left” is U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, with a rating of just 3%. We remember when the freshman lawmaker was seen as insufficiently progressive to represent the 4th Congressional District, which includes the Attleboro area. (An Auchincloss spokesman said, “We tend not to put much stock in what CPAC has to say about anything.”)
The foundation, by the way, boasts that it’s the only organization that rates all 8,000 state and federal lawmakers on their conservative bona fides. But there are no current ratings for members of the General Court of Massachusetts. (The most recent listing on the group’s website, for 2020, lists one local lawmaker in its top three: Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk.)
And who are the foundation’s winners this year for “conservative excellence?” Among the top five are all Republicans with ratings of 100% in voting for conservative causes: Rep. Jim Jordan, Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert.
***
Internet surveys are to be taken with a dump truck hopper’s worth of salt, but for what it’s worth, Redact.dev, a company which offers software that allows users to remove any contentious posts from their social media, conducted a survey of 5,502 social media users who identify as Democrats, Republicans or independents. The idea was to find out whether they knowingly post polarizing content about politics with the explicit intention to incite a reaction from political foes. The survey revealed that voters who identify as Democrats (12%), Republicans (11%) or independents (11%) are almost equally likely to bait each other on social media.
These responses varied across states, however. Twenty-three percent of Republicans in Massachusetts admit to posting provocatively on social media with the explicit intention of inciting a reaction, compared to 15% of Democrats and 10% who identify as independent.