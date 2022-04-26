Two years ago, he was one of nine names on the ballot in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District seat. A former Republican, he was painted as the most conservative candidate in the race to replace Joe Kennedy III. He eked out a win over a field of more progressive candidates with just over 24% of the vote and it was widely believed he would face stiff opposition from the left in his own party in this year’s primary, too.
Instead, U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss appears to be on his way to a walkover for a second term on Capitol hill. Jesse Mermell, who placed second in last year’s primary and was touted as his most likely progressive challenger this year, announced on Twitter this week she has dropped plans to run, citing her father’s recent death and the need to care for her mother.
The deadline for a primary challenger to submit nomination papers for the race is May 10.
So what’s the congressman’s reaction to going from one of nine to, probably, unopposed?
“We don’t comment on the personal decisions of individual constituents. The congressman is remaining focused on delivering results and that’s why he’ll win re-election this fall,” Matt Corridoni, senior adviser and spokesman for Auchincloss for Congress, wrote in an email.
By the way, both of the Republicans who had announced plans to run for the seat, including former Attleboro councilor Julie Hall, who lost to Auchincloss in 2020’s general election, have also dropped out of the race.
***
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who is running to unseat Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, says the incumbent’s response to a recent poll is “disingenuous.”
Hodgson recently went on New Bedford radio station WBSM to defend himself against critics.
As WBSM noted, and the Political Notebook reported, “The most common criticism levied against Hodgson by his opponents is that his office isn’t focusing enough time and attention to reducing recidivism, which is a convicted offender’s likelihood to re-offend. Hodgson responded that the formula used to measure recidivism is under constant scrutiny from both sheriff’s departments and the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety.”
Heroux, running for the Democratic nomination, said Hodgson told the station, “We’re all in the same boat trying to find a formula that really makes sense and works to find the accuracy.”
But then in another sentence, Heroux complains, “Hodgson says ‘But we measure our programs. We measure our grants, by law we measure our grants and the output and success of those grants.’”
“Which one is it? Are you or are you not measuring if your programs reduce recidivism or not?” Heroux asks. “And if you are measuring outcomes, please make public the results and methods to measure the programs on your county jail website for experts to determine if you properly measure the outcome on recidivism.”
***
Wrentham resident and GOP candidate for governor Chris Doughty is not one to give up on a losing cause.
This week, he again expressed disappointment that the Massachusetts House rejected a Republican initiative to temporarily suspend the gas tax, a cause he’s been championing since oil prices started to spike this year.
“I wish legislators would recognize that the people need relief more than the state needs the money. It is time to give drivers a break. As the next governor, I will make affordability a top priority,” said Doughty.
The House rejected the amendment 124-32. Similar amendments have failed by similar margins in the past few weeks.