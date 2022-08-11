Quentin Palfrey, a Democratic candidate for attorney general, is adding state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, Attleboro City Councilor Ty Waterman and four other city Democrats to his list of endorsements.
“Quentin is someone who shows up, who listens, and who acts on behalf of our community,” said Scanlon. “I trust that he has the skills and experience to advocate for the issues that matter most as our Attorney General. Quentin will truly be the People’s Lawyer, and that’s why he has my enthusiastic endorsement in this race.”
Also listed as endorsing the former assistant attorney general are Democratic State Committee members Bill Bowles, Ellen Parker, Marilyn Powers and Democratic activist Laurie Sawyer.
“Quentin will be an advocate for the issues that are important to the folks in Attleboro, such as civil rights, LGBTQ rights, and ending gun violence,” Parker said. “I am proud to be 100% behind Quentin in this important race.”
Palfrey, who has worked in the Obama and Biden administrations, is running against Andrea Campbell, former Boston City Council president, and labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan in next month’s primary to replace Maura Healey, who is running for governor.
If you thought the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline a couple of months ago was the big golfing event in Massachusetts, hang on.
This Sunday will feature the Norfolk Cup Parent/Child Golf Tournament. The alternate shot format on the nine-hole, par 3 executive golf course at Fore Kicks in Norfolk. It starts at 11 a.m. will support Kevin Kalkut’s campaign for state representative. The buy-in is $75 per twosome.
Kalkut, a member of the Norfolk select board, is running for the Democratic nomination to represent the 9th Norfolk District, which includes Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville. Medfield Democrat Steve Teehan is the other Democrat in the race.
Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, the current representative, is running for state Senate.
