Quentin Palfrey, a Democratic candidate for attorney general, is adding state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, Attleboro City Councilor Ty Waterman and four other city Democrats to his list of endorsements.

“Quentin is someone who shows up, who listens, and who acts on behalf of our community,” said Scanlon. “I trust that he has the skills and experience to advocate for the issues that matter most as our Attorney General. Quentin will truly be the People’s Lawyer, and that’s why he has my enthusiastic endorsement in this race.”

