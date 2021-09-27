As a car guy, this assignment it should be right up state Rep. Steve Howitt‘s street. The Seekonk Republican will serve on a special legislative commission investigating auto body labor rates in Massachusetts. House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr., R-North Reading, announced the appointment Monday.
Jones said that “Steve is a long-time car enthusiast and has served as a member of the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure since he was first elected to the House of Representatives.”
The 14-member commission will analyze the state’s auto body labor rates to see how they compare to surrounding states and to determine if the rates are reasonable and also how the rates affect the auto body work force.
Sheriff’s task
Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott will represent the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association on the Commonwealth’s Law Enforcement Body Camera Taskforce. The taskforce was created as part of the Police Reform Act that was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker last year. McDermott was named to the taskforce by Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, president of the sheriffs’ association.
“It is imperative that we recognize the importance of the public’s trust in law enforcement and continue to develop positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” McDermott said. “I look forward to working alongside the other members of the task force to ensure that body-worn cameras can be used in a way that helps officers in their mission to serve and protect the public.”
The 25-member group, including legislators, law enforcement representatives and public advocacy groups, will develop regulations related to the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement professionals by next July
