Well, it’s not an Emmy, but the area’s congressman is getting recognized for his social media efforts nonetheless.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss won a nod recently from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in the 12th annual Member Online All-Star Competition.
Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat whose 4th Congressional District includes the communities of the Attleboro area, won for best constituent services for promoting a community funding project request to fix a dangerous intersection at West Street and Route 27 in Medfield.
The freshman representative beat out three other representatives for the award. Winners were selected by the leadership staff, Hoyer’s office said.
