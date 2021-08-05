Mayor Paul Heroux has responded to a plan to encourage vaccinations floated by one of his preliminary election opponents by claiming essentially that his administration is already doing most of it.
Early this week, mayoral candidate Todd McGhee touted what he called a “six-point plan” to make it easier for underserved populations to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The plan includes ensuring working people get paid time off to be vaccinated, a public education program, drive-through vaccination sites and free transportation to vaccine clinics for the elderly and disabled, using federal funding.
According to the mayor, “We are already doing these things. We are not doing seminars because we don’t have any reason to believe that anyone would show up.” Heroux wrote in an email that few show up now for the state’s “vax bus” when it does visit the area, but that the city was planning a mobile clinic “and we bought a city vax bus a few weeks ago.”
Both McGhee and the mayor, by the way, said they are themselves fully vaccinated against the virus and provided proof of that to The Sun Chronicle when asked.
Heroux, McGhee and James Poore (who vehemently says he will not get the vaccine) will square off in the city’s preliminary election Sept. 21.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, is citing his work with state Sen. John Cronin, D-Lunenberg, to include a $600,000 line-item for the expansion of Innovation Pathways programs in the state’s 2022 budget. They are designed to give students coursework and experience in a specific high-demand industry, such as information technology, engineering, healthcare, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.
The additional funding has the potential to create up to 20 new programs and further expand the scope of education across the state, proponents say. The average start-up cost for an Innovation Pathways program is $30,000 and, as of spring 2021, there are 43 school districts with programs in operation, the freshman legislator said in a press release.
