U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss joined other members of the state’s all-Democratic U.S. House and Senate delegation in condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and praising President Joe Biden’s response in the crisis. Auchincloss, who represents The Sun Chronicle area in Congress, cautioned, however, that the U.S. needs room to “retain leverage.” The Newton freshman Democrat told Politico Playbook that Congress will debate “how we appropriately ratchet up sanctions,” such as cutting off Russia from the SWIFT banking network, “and do we try to target Putin personally, and how do we target the oligarchs?”
***
Wrentham businessman and local resident Chris Doughty used a question about local aid to slam the leading Democrat and leading Republican in the race for governor.
The Statehouse New Service asked candidates if they would continue Gov. Charlie Baker’s policy of increasing local aid — money paid to cities and towns from the state budget — at the same rate that state revenues are expected to grow. For most communities, money from “the cherry sheet,” as it’s known, makes up a substantial chunk of the local budget, particularly aid to schools.
Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, said he does not “favor mandates or making payments based just on benchmark figures” and that local aid payments should be based on available resources. Attorney General Maura Healey’s campaign issued a statement describing the Boston Democrat as “committed to ensuring that municipalities have the support they need to serve their communities” but did not specify how she would handle revenue-sharing with local governments.
Doughty, who announced earlier this month that he is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, indicated he’d keep the method Baker used. But he also used the opportunity for a “pox o’ both your houses” moment.
“I am not surprised that Ms. Healey would not make this commitment because her priority is not to make our state more affordable or to fund the police. On the other hand, Mr. Diehl’s comments baffle me. He touts being a fiscal conservative, yet his words say otherwise,” Doughty said in statement issued Thursday. “No matter how they spin their words, the policies of both these candidates will have the same effect: Less money for our local communities, less money for schools and less money for our first responders.”
***
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, is a new member of the reorganized Hate Crimes Task Force on Beacon Hill. Members serve in an advisory capacity to help guide state policy on hate crimes and to provide support to victims.
“Steven has been a leader on these issues through his words and actions, having co-sponsored legislation to reform the state’s hate crimes statute as well as the genocide education bill that was signed into law last December,” Rep. Bradley Jones, House minority leader, said.
Howitt is also the ranking minority member on the Joint Committee on Export Development and the Joint Committee on Transportation. And he is a member of the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.