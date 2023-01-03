The area’s congressman has made a point of giving year-end interviews to local news outlets, and boy do they -- that is, we -- respond.
Although a freshman lawmaker -- up until this week when he starts his second term -- U.S Rep Jake Auchincloss is savvy enough to know that most media need to fill up that space between the holidays when most news sources dry up.
The Newton Democrat, who was ran unopposed in both the primary and general election, spoke to The Sun Chronicle, Fig City News, WBSM, Westwood Minute, Real Clear Politics and others as well as releasing a memo on his 2022 accomplishments.
His office followed that up with another release -- quoting the quotes the various print, broadcast and online platforms used, just in case.
And, for those of his constituents who are analog rather than digital, there was a flyer in the mail this week with a review of legislative hits and misses and instructions on how to get in touch with his office.
Gov.-Elect Maura Healey promised to spread inaugural events around the commonwealth, including Southeastern Massachusetts, and on Tuesday she delivered. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll visited the Boys and Girls Club in Taunton for a tour and served meals for the local community.
"I find these visits incredibly moving and there's a reason why we did this -- we wanted to be in the community day one of inauguration week," Healey told Channel 10 news.
Healey and Driscoll will be sworn in on Thursday in Boston.
State Sen. Paul Feeney’s office reminds us that the Foxboro Democrat will be entering his third full term this week, but officially his fourth term since he was elected in a special election to fill out an unexpired term in 2017. The Notebook miscalculated the number of terms in an earlier story.
