U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, The Sun Chronicle area’s congressman, has asked some tough questions about cryptocurrencies at hearings in Washington. But he’s not giving back contributions from a jailed crypto company exec either.
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, helped 1,500 Bahamian investors remove $100 million from their accounts while other customers around the world were locked out of the exchange, according to the company’s new CEO, who testified before a House committee Tuesday.
FTX CEO John Ray III, who has guided dozens of companies, including Enron, through bankruptcy restructuring, called FTX’s collapse one of the worst business failures he has seen — a “paperless bankruptcy,” fueled by an “unprecedented lack of documentation.”
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just hours before he was scheduled to testify Tuesday. The arrest was made at the request of the U.S. government, which on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Bankman-Fried including wire fraud and money laundering.
According to the New York Times, Auchincloss, who is vice chair of the House Financial Services Committee, told his colleagues his “patience with the crypto bulls is wearing thin.”
“It’s been 14 years and the American public has heard lots of promises, but it has seen lots of Ponzi schemes,” he said. “For crypto, it’s time to put up or shut up.”
Nevertheless the Newton Democrat is standing by his decision to keep a $5,800 donation from Bankman-Fried. On Friday, he issued the statement, “We have no intention of giving money to FTX, no. We’d like an avenue to get funds to those who were scammed by FTX and are waiting on further official guidance on that as the criminal case plays out.”
***
At first it was a tip reported on a radio talk show. Now Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated Democrat Robert Jubinville, one of the elected members of the Governor’s Council that vets judicial nominees, to serve as clerk magistrate of the Framingham District Court, according to Statehouse News Service.
Jubinville, a Milton attorney, represents Council District 2, which includes all the communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area except Seekonk and Rehoboth, as of the most recent redistricting this year.
Jubinville has been on the council since 2013 and was elected to a sixth two-year term in November, defeating Franklin resident and Bishop Feehan alum Dashe Videira.
“Jubinville is a Democrat,” Commonwealth Magazine reported this week. “But he has at times been an ally of the administration, most recently this week when he was one of the few governor’s councilors who told the State House News Service that he would have supported the controversial pardons of Gerald Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of child sex abuse in the Fells Acres Day Care case.”
Baker withdrew the pardon request this past week.
If he’s confirmed by his colleagues on the council, Jubinville will be replaced by a candidate from the district by a vote by the state House and Senate.
***
Gov.-Elect Maura Healey and her lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, are making sure no one is left out of inauguration activities. That includes Southeastern Massachusetts, a region often lumped in with the Cape and Islands.
Leading up to the Jan. 5 inauguration, the Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee said in a recent press release that it is “excited to announce ‘Team Up Massachusetts,’ a series of community service-oriented events in regions across the Commonwealth.”
The inaugural committee will host five regional events, including on the Cape and in the Central, Merrimack Valley, Southeastern, and Western regions of the state. Locations to be announced.
***
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.)