U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, whose 4th Congressional District covers the Attleboro area, again announced he was the the only Democratic veteran to vote against the National Defense Authorization Act funding the military. Auchincloss is a major in the Marine reserves and a member of the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus. In addition to his “no” vote, Auchincloss signed a letter with 30 colleagues asking for removal of language from the Senate’s Coast Guard Reauthorization that they say would damage the offshore wind industry by banning foreign-flagged work vessels. The congressmen say they support the goal of backing American ships and workers but there’s currently no domestic workforce to do the job.
***
Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty is getting a boost in his run for the Republican nomination for governor from -- New Hampshire. Granite State Gov. Chris Sununu is bucking former president Donald Trump's preferred candidate for governor in Massachusetts, the Politico website reports. Politico says The Boston Globe’s Samantha J. Gross reported that Sununu will appear at a fundraiser for Doughty on Aug. 3 at the Marriott hotel in Peabody. And Doughty could use the help, Politico adds. Though he has significant financial advantage on his Trump-endorsed rival Geoff Diehl, Doughty has had to dip deep into his own pockets to build it and he has trailed badly in all early primary polling in the race.
As the Mass. Playbook website points out, Republican Sununu’s relationship with the 45th president is … complicated. Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager and a senior adviser to Diehl, called for Sununu’s ouster in New Hampshire.
***
The Massachusetts economic development bill that passed the House Thursday included a pet project of state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro. Scanlon had worked on expanding access to vocational education and the bill will establish the office of career and technical education under the purview of the state education department. The office will be overseen by a newly-appointed deputy commissioner of career technical education. The newly- created office ensures that DESE allocates sufficient time, expertise, and financial resources to career technical education, Scanlon’s office says. “The space will offer resources for our vocational schools, comprehensive schools, and academic schools to tap into to provide the highest quality vocational education programs and build our workforce of the future.”