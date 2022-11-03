On Wednesday U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss will be convening a discussion on affordable housing at the Attleboro campus of Bristol Community College. Juana B. Matias, HUD New England regional administrator, will speak. There will be panels about current programs and initiatives to foster the creation and preservation of affordable housing.
***
Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has announced that he has been endorsed by the New Bedford Police Union.
Hodgson is also touting the fact that the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office has earned more high honors for its care and custody of inmates with the recent announcement that its Opioid Treatment Program has earned national accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. The sheriff’s office was found by medical experts to be in compliance with all 47 of NCCHC’s standards in several areas of patient care and treatment. The 100% score on the audit netted the sheriff’s office three years of accreditation.
Hodgson is running for reelection against Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.
***
State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has been endorsed for reelection by healthcare workers union 1199 SEIU Massachusetts I and by the Sierra Club, which advocates for solutions to climate change, clean air and water, land preservation, and environmental justice. Hawkins adds in an email, “I am equally proud that Sierra Club publicly endorsed my rodenticide bill that passed in the House earlier this session and is now pending in the Senate.”
Hawkins is running against GOP candidate Steven Escobar.
***
GOP candidate for governor Geoff Diehl and running mate Leah Allen will be joined by former area lawmaker and U.S. senator Scott Brown at their pre-election rally Sunday at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. Brown is taking on other duties besides stumping for fellow Republicans, however. The former Wrentham resident, who played at Tufts and whose daughter Ayla played at Noble & Greenough and for the Boston College Eagles, is the new girls basketball coach at defending Division 4 state champion Amesbury High. Brown, who lives in nearby Rye, N.H., told the Associated Press, “Being a high school head coach has always been something I’ve wanted to do, it’s been a bucket list kind of thing, and this opportunity came up.”
