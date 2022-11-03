On Wednesday U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss will be convening a discussion on affordable housing at the Attleboro campus of Bristol Community College. Juana B. Matias, HUD New England regional administrator, will speak. There will be panels about current programs and initiatives to foster the creation and preservation of affordable housing.

