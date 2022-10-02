andruzi

Joe Andruzzi, former New England Patriot, at left, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, Jen Andruzzi, president and CEO of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, gather at the North Attleboro headquarters of the foundation earlier this week for a presentation of a check for $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, secured by Feeney, for the foundation’s work in providing emotional and financial support to patients battling a cancer diagnosis.

 Submitted photo
Jay Barrows

Jay Barrows

Endorsement time: State Rep. Fred “Jay” Barrows has gotten the backing of the political arm of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

NFIB Massachusetts PAC has endorsed the Mansfield incumbent in the First Bristol House District, which includes parts of Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews