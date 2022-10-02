Joe Andruzzi, former New England Patriot, at left, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, Jen Andruzzi, president and CEO of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, gather at the North Attleboro headquarters of the foundation earlier this week for a presentation of a check for $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, secured by Feeney, for the foundation’s work in providing emotional and financial support to patients battling a cancer diagnosis.
Endorsement time: State Rep. Fred “Jay” Barrows has gotten the backing of the political arm of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
NFIB Massachusetts PAC has endorsed the Mansfield incumbent in the First Bristol House District, which includes parts of Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton.
“Our members support the candidates who support small business, and Jay Barrows has shown us that he understands the challenges facing Massachusetts job creators,” NFIB State Director Christopher Carlozzi said. “Our members believe Jay will continue working to help lower the cost of operating a small business in Massachusetts to encourage job creation and economic growth.”
Barrows, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Brendan Roche.
***
This past week, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill that provides for laying out and acceptance of certain streets in Attleboro. According to state Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, this will provide more so-called Chapter 90 funding for Attleboro’s road maintenance. According to Hawkins, some city streets, laid out by developers who later went out of business, were never formally accepted and thus not eligible for state aid funding. Hawkins introduced the bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, in January.
In a message on his Facebook page, Hawkins thanked Mike Tyler of the city department of public works for suggesting the measure, former state representative Steve Karol and city planning and development director Gary Ayrassian “for providing the decades-old history,” Tara Major, the House of Representatives director of legislation and city councilor Cathleen DeSimone “for slaving over the details to see that it was written correctly, and my peers in the House. They saw to it that this would move in just a few months.” He also thanked state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro and his chief of staff Keith Drucker, for guiding the legislation through the Senate.
***
U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss wants the Treasury Department to cap Russian oil prices. The Newton Democrat — whose 4th Congressional District includes the Attleboro area — sent a letter cosigned by Ohio GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling for a limit on Russian oil prices. In the letter, the members stated “A well-designed, comprehensive price cap will help the democratic world stand with Ukraine and protect economies threatened by Putin’s weaponization of energy … We agree that the G-7 proposed price cap, which would allow for insurance of Russian oil shipments if oil is purchased at a predetermined discounted price, would strengthen existing sanctions and further damage Russia’s economy.”
Fun Fact: According to Boston public radio station WGBH, some 64% of candidates for the state Legislature are unopposed this November. But in the Attleboro area, most voters will have a choice.
According to to GBH, “Millions of residents will be greeted by just one name on the general election ballot for their House or Senate district, or both. That’s because nearly two-thirds of the races for state Legislature are uncontested in November’s election: 109 of 160 state House districts, and 18 of 40 Senate districts. That group includes both incumbents who faced no formal challenge this cycle and candidates with no further contests after prevailing in the Sept. 6 primary.”
By contrast, locally, only State Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, face no opposition on the Nov. 8 ballot. They were both unopposed in their parties’ primary voting last month as well. (Mansfield resident Patrick McCue, who mounted an unsuccessful write-in campaign for the GOP nomination to oppose Scanlon, has said he’ll continue seeking write-in votes in the general election.)
The other four House seats and all three Senate seats in communities covered by The Sun Chronicle will see actual races.