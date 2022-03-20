New Hampshire congressional hopeful and ex-Wrentham resident Gail Huff Brown returned to Boston Friday for a campaign fundraiser at the UMass Club hosted by her husband, former U.S. senator and ambassador Scott Brown. Before his stint in Washington, of course, Brown was a selectman and Republican state senator from Wrentham. Co-hosting the fundraiser was Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. Suggested donations for the event with the WCVB-reporter- and Sun Chronicle-correspondent-turned-politician ranged from $2,900 to $5,800, according to an invite obtained by and reported on by POLITICO.
***
Wrentham resident Chris Doughty is doubling down on his push to get the state to suspend its 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax. The local businessman and candidate for the GOP nomination for governor stood outside of a Tesla dealership on Route 1 in Dedham Wednesday to criticize Attorney General Maura Healey for not supporting the move. Healey is running for the Democratic nomination.
“The people of Massachusetts are paying 86 cents more per gallon than one month ago. Gas has gone up 19 cents over the past week. This pain is very real. Healey’s failure to support the gas tax holiday shows how out of touch she is with the working people of this state."
Earlier this month, the Legislature voted down a proposal to suspend the tax as gas prices reached record levels in the state.
***
BradyPAC has endorsed endorsed U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, for re-election, citing his “continued support of, and leadership on, gun violence prevention issues.”
Said Jason Pressberg, executive director of the group, “Since being sworn into Congress, Rep. Auchincloss has been an outspoken leader on common-sense gun safety legislation, and a champion for bold steps that will save lives. As a combat Marine officer, he not only understands leadership and sacrifice, but also that weapons of war have no place in our communities. Brady PAC is proud to endorse Jake Auchincloss for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.”
Auchincloss, whose district includes all the communities in the Sun Chronicle circulation area, has received the endorsements of the Progressive Turnout Project; Democratic Majority for Israel PAC; Planned Parenthood Action Fund; Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka; 18 state lawmakers from across the district, including those who endorsed opponents in the 2020 Democratic primary; and a slate of elected officials from his home town of Newton including Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Newton City Council President Susan Albright, and Newton City Council Vice President Rick Lipof.
As of now, the freshman congressman has no announced opponents in September's Democratic primary and two potential GOP rivals, including former Attleboro city councilor Julie Hall, have withdrawn from the race. That's not stopping Auchincloss from keeping a high profile in the district. The congressman spoke Saturday at Dunn Gaherin’s St. Patrick’s Day Political Roast in Newton.
***
Progressive Massachusetts is out with its mid-session legislative report card and, by its lights, some of our local legislators will need to go to summer school. The group, which supports causes that are, well, progressive, gave a perfect score of 100%, or an A+, to only three state senators, including Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who represents several towns in the Sun Chronicle area. Sen Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, whose district includes the balance of the area, scored a respectable 85% to earn a B.
In the House, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, received a 76% score and Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, had an 88%.
Our area's GOP representatives, however, won't be putting this report card on their refrigerators. Statewide, no Republican scored above 45 percent, the group said.